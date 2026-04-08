RCF T20 Tournament 2026: Jain Irrigation Beat Automotive Manufacturers In Super Over Thriller To Enter Final, Western Railway SA Advance

Dhrushant Soni (Western Railway) receives the Man of the Match award from Chief Guest, Swati Pawar (left), DGM (HR) | File Photo

Mumbai, April 8: Jain Irrigation produced a determined fight to defeat Automotive Manufacturers in the ‘Super’ over after their thrilling and low-scoring first semi-final finished in a tie.

In the Super over, Jain Irrigation scored 8 runs for the loss of one wicket, while Automotive Manufacturers scored only 4 runs and lost one wicket in the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Trophy, played at the RCF Ground, Chembur, on Wednesday.

Low-scoring thriller ends in tie

Batting first, Automotive Manufacturers were bowled out for a paltry 112 in 15 overs. Due to a wet pitch, the match started late and was limited to 15 overs. Jain Irrigation’s Shubham Sharma claimed 3 wickets for 27 runs.

Defending a low total, Automotive Manufacturers produced a spirited fightback and dismissed Jain Irrigation also for 112 runs in 15 overs. Aditya Pabalkar scored 36 runs, while Sayed Hashim took 3 wickets for 16 runs.

Super over seals final spot

In the Super over, Jain Irrigation scored 8 for 1 in 1 over to beat Automotive Manufacturers, who managed 4 for 1 in 1 over.

Western Railway enters final

In the second semi-final, Western Railway SA defeated DMCC Sports Club by 29 runs.

Western’s leading scorers were Dhrushant Soni with 50 runs (28 balls, 4x4, 3x6) and Raxlee Taylor with 44 runs. DMCC’s bowlers Rohit Shukla (2 for 43) and Akhilesh Shimpi (2 for 32) took wickets.

Later, Western Railway managed to restrict DMCC to 150 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rupen Chaurasia cracked an unbeaten 50 (39 balls, 4x4, 2x6), and Pranay Kapadia scored 40 runs in an effort to put up a fight. Surendra Malviya (3 for 29) was the most successful bowler.

Brief scores

Automotive Manufacturers 112 all out, 15 overs (Shubham Sharma 3 for 27) tied with Jain Irrigation 112 all out, 15 overs (Aditya Pabalkar 36; Sayed Hashim 3 for 16).

Super Over: Jain Irrigation 8 for 1, 1 over beat Automotive Manufacturers 4 for 1, 1 over.

Also Watch:

Result: Jain Irrigation won on Super over.

Western Railway SA 179 for 6, 20 overs (Raxlee Taylor 44; Dhrushant Soni 50 (28 balls, 4x4, 3x6); Rohit Shukla 2 for 43; Akhilesh Shimpi 2 for 32) beat DMCC Sports Club 150 for 8, 20 overs (Pranay Kapadia 40; Rupen Chaurasia 50* (39 balls, 4x4, 2x6); Surendra Malviya 3 for 29).

Result: Western Railway SA won by 29 runs.

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