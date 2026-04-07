RCF T20 Tournament 2026: DMCC Edge Mumbai Police By 10 Runs; Western Railway Win By 57 Runs

(Left Pic) Chief Guests, Jai Bhagwan Sharma (left), ED (Legal Admin Medical), RCF, and Dr. Unmesh Khanvilkar, Hon. Secretary, MCA presents Om Bhosale (DMCC) with the Man of the Match award and (Right pic) Western Railways Varun Joijode (right) receives his Man of the Match award from Chief Guest, Vinayak Patil, DGM, HR, RCF | File Photo

Mumbai, April 7: DMCC put up a spirited fighting performance to snatch a narrow 10-run win against Greater Mumbai Police ‘B’ in a second round match of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Trophy, played at the RCF Ground, Chembur, on Tuesday.

Om Bhosale leads DMCC batting effort

Asked to bat first, DMCC managed to score 168 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. The leading batsman was Om Bhosale, who smashed a 58-ball 86 runs (10x4, 4x6). He was given good support from Yash Kshirsagar, who scored 25 runs. Mumbai Police bowlers Shubham Dhakne 2 for 27 and Tanishq Mayekar 2 for 36 were the most successful bowlers.

Mumbai Police fall short in chase

Later, Greater Mumbai Police were restricted to 158 runs for 7 wickets from 20 overs. Tanmay Mayekar scored a composed 42 runs, Mansing Chavan made 38 runs, and Suraj Shinde chipped in with 30 runs, but their efforts failed to seal the win. Harsh Mendon finished with 3 wickets for 21 runs.

Western Railway register convincing win

In the second match, Western Railway SA defeated Viva Supermarket by 57 runs. Varun Joijode took 4 wickets for 15 runs to dismiss Viva Supermarket for 101 runs in 16.3 overs. Joijode won the Man of the Match award. Earlier, Western Railway scored 168 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Match summaries

Brief scores: DMCC 168 for 8, 20 overs (Om Bhosale 86 (58-balls, 10x4, 4x6), Yash Kshirsagar 25; Shubham Dhakne 2 for 27, Tanishq Mayekar 2 for 36) beat Greater Mumbai Police SC ‘B’ 158 for 7, 20 overs (Tanmay Mayekar 42, Mansing Chavan 38, Suraj Shinde 30; Harsh Mendon 3 for 21). Result: DMCC won by 10 runs.

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Western Railway SA 158 for 6, 20 overs (Nikunj Mohite 43, Drushant Soni 28) beat Viva Supermarket 101 all out, 16.3 overs (Parth Naik 33; Varun Joijode 4 for 15, Shubh Sharma 2 for 11). Result: Western Railway won by 57 runs.

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