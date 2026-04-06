RCF T20 Cricket 2026: Jain Irrigation ‘B’ Beat Mumbai Police ‘A’ By 15 Runs, Automotive Manufacturers Dominate

Yogesh Patil receives Man of the Match despite Mumbai Police ‘A’ falling short against Jain Irrigation ‘B’ | File Photo

Mumbai, April 6: Jain Irrigation ‘B’ played with great determination to defeat Greater Mumbai Police ‘A’ by 15 runs in a second-round match of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Trophy, played at the RCF Ground, Chembur on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Jain Irrigation could only manage to score 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets from their 20 overs. Vilohit Desai top-scored with 54 runs (47 balls, 4x4, 1x6), and Anirudh Nair contributed 39 runs. Mumbai Police all-rounder Yogesh Patil claimed 4 wickets for 29 runs.

Mumbai Police fall short in chase

Defending a low total, Jain Irrigation dismissed Mumbai Police for a paltry 128 in 18.4 overs. Patil scored 35 runs, and Harsh Salunkhe chipped in with 25 runs. Soham Sabnis (3 for 13) and Harshal Waghmare (2 for 24) were Jain Irrigation’s star bowlers.

Match summaries

Brief scores: Jain Irrigation ‘B’ 143 for 8, 20 overs (Vilohit Desai 54 (47 balls, 4x4, 1x6), Anirudh Nair 39; Yogesh Patil 4 for 29) beat Greater Mumbai Police SC ‘A’ 128 all out, 18.4 overs (Yogesh Patil 35, Harsh Salunkhe 25; Soham Sabnis 3 for 13, Harshal Waghmare 2 for 24).

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