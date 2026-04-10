RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: Western Railway Beat Jain Irrigation By 39 Runs To Win Ambedkar Cup

The players of the victorious Western Railway cricket team winners of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup in the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 proudly pose with the ‘Winners’ trophy along with MCA President, Ajinkya Naik and Unmesh Khanvilkar, Hon Secretary, MCA at the RCF ground, Chembur on Friday | File Photo

Mumbai, April 10: Dishing out a good all-round performance, Western Railway SA, in grand fashion, emerged champions, defeating Jain Irrigation System Ltd by 39 runs to lift the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup, in the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, played at the RCF ground, Chembur, on Friday.

Western Railway secure comprehensive win

Western Railway chugged away with the winners’ cash prize of Rs one lakh, while Jain Irrigation were presented a cash award of Rs 75,000.

Chasing a target of 152 to win, Jain Irrigation suffered early setbacks, losing two quick wickets in the first over and with just one run on the board.

They were unable to recover from those setbacks and were ultimately dismissed for 112 runs in 17.2 overs.

Middle-order batters Vilohit Desai 33 runs and Arush Patankar 25 runs tried to revive the innings. Western Railway’s off-spinner Shubh Sharma 3 for 11, along with Surendra Malviya 2 for 16 and off-spinners Vinayak Bhoir 2 for 19 and Hitesh Kadam 2 for 28 runs, completed the demolition of the Irrigation team.

The players of the victorious Western Railway cricket team winners of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Cup in the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 proudly pose with the ‘Winners’ trophy along with MCA President, Ajinkya Naik and Unmesh Khanvilkar, Hon Secretary, MCA and RCF CMD, Shiva Kumar Subramanium, Nazat Shaikh, D (F) and Rutu Goswami, D (T) and Dr. Rahul Jagtap CVO, RCF at the RCF ground, Chembur on Friday. | File Photo

Railway batters set competitive total

Earlier, Western Railway, batting first, put up a decent total of 151 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs.

Middle-order batters Nikunj Mohite 43 runs and Dhrushant Soni 31 runs propped the Railway innings. Hitesh Kadam made a useful contribution of 23 runs.

Jain Irrigation's left-arm spinner Shubham Sharma 4 for 43 and left-arm medium pacer Arush Patankar 2 for 25 were among the wickets.

Match summary and individual awards

Brief scores (final): Western Railway SA 151 for 9, 20 overs (Nikunj Mohite 40, Dhrushant Soni 31, Hitesh Kadam 23; Shubham Sharma 4 for 43, Arush Patankar 2 for 25)

Also Watch:

Jain Irrigation System Ltd 112 all out, 17.2 overs (Vilohit Desai 33, Arush Patankar 25; Shubh Sharma 3 for 11, Surendra Malviya 2 for 16, Vinayak Bhoir 2 for 19, Hitesh Kadam 2 for 28). Result:

Individual awards - Man of the Final: Dhrushant Soni (Western Railway) - 31 runs (12 balls) and 2 catches.

Best Batsman: Nikunj Mohite (WR) - 125 runs (43* HS).

Best Bowler: Shubh Sharma (WR) - 9 wickets in 12 overs.

Man of the Series: Dhrushant Soni (WR) - 119 runs, 1 wicket, and 2 catches.

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