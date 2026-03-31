RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: Rohit Pol's Unbeaten 76 Scripts Thrilling 2-Wicket Win For Mumbai Police |

Mumbai, March 30: Boosted by Rohit Pol’s unbeaten knock of 76 runs helped Greater Mumbai Police SC ‘A’ snatch a 2-wicket win against Space SC in a first round match of the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 for the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Trophy at the RCF Ground, Chembur on Monday.

Sent in to bat, Space SC were restricted to 162 for 9 wickets in 20 overs. Omkar Khapte top-scored with an unbeaten 59 runs. Yogesh Shinde 3 for 25 and Yogesh Patil 3 for 28 got the wickets.

In reply, Mumbai Police scored 167 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. Rohit Pol’s innings came from 46 balls and contained five boundaries and four sixes.

Chief Guest, Poonam Raut, a former Indian women's cricketer, who inaugurated the RCF T20 Cricket Tournament 2026 for the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Trophy at the RCF Ground, Chembur, on Monday.

Brief scores: Space SC 162 for 9, 20 overs (Omkar Khapte 59*; Yogesh Shinde 3 for 25, Yogesh Patil 3 for 28) lost to Greater Mumbai Police SC 'A' 167 for 8, 20 overs (Rohit Pol 76* (46-balls, 5x4,4x6). Result: Mumbai Police won by two wickets.

Man of the Match: Rohit Pol (Mumbai Police).