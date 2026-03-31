'Kaisa Kachra League Hai…': Fans Troll PSL & Mohsin Naqvi For Signing Retired International Players, Face Severe Backlash

X

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Mohsin Naqvi have come under heavy criticism on social media after Usman Khawaja was signed by Rawalpindi’s franchise, triggering a wave of trolling from fans online. The reactions, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), have been sharp, with some users questioning the league’s player recruitment strategy.

One viral post summed up the sentiment, stating, “Kaisa kachra league hai.... saare retired and test players bhar ke rakhe hain. tumhari layki toh BPL se bhi ghatiya hai,” reflecting frustration among a section of fans. Critics argue that the PSL is increasingly relying on older or red-ball specialists rather than attracting younger, in-form T20 players.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The backlash highlights a growing perception among some viewers that the league is prioritizing big names over current T20 relevance. Comparisons with other franchise leagues have also surfaced, with fans debating the overall quality and competitiveness of PSL in the global T20 ecosystem.

The discussion underscores the intense scrutiny franchise leagues face in today’s cricket landscape, where fan expectations are shaped by high standards set by competitions like the IPL. As PSL continues to evolve, such debates reflect the passionate engagement of cricket fans and the ongoing conversation around quality, talent, and entertainment in T20 leagues.