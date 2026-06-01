RCB's Rajat Patidar Credits Team Environment And Calm Mindset After Historic Second Consecutive IPL Title Win

Rajat Patidar | File Photo

Ahmedabad: Rajat Patidar credited Royal Challengers Bengaluru's dominant campaign and the unwavering support from the team environment after RCB secured a historic second consecutive IPL title, saying the side entered the final stages of the tournament with complete belief in their ability to defend the crown.

Having led RCB to back-to-back championships, Patidar reflected on the contrasting emotions between the two title-winning seasons. While the pressure of ending the franchise's long wait for silverware weighed heavily on the team last year, he said the defending champions approached the latest campaign with a calmer mindset built on consistent performances throughout the tournament.

"Last year was a lot of pressure, this year was more calm because the way we played throughout the tournament, we dominated this year," Patidar said after the match.

The RCB skipper emphasized that the team's confidence stemmed from the manner in which they performed from the start of the season, allowing them to believe a successful title defence was within reach.

"So we were pretty much confident that if we are playing like this we are definitely going to win the second title for RCB," he added.

Patidar, who has often been described as a composed and understated leader, also opened up about his captaincy approach. While he may not be outwardly expressive on the field, he stressed the importance of understanding match situations and making informed decisions under pressure.

"I am not expressive but at the same time I am aware of the game situation. Of course you need a backing, as I said there was a lot of backing by the management and the players as well," Patidar said.

The captain acknowledged the crucial role played by the franchise's management and his teammates, crediting their support for creating an environment that allowed him to lead effectively and focus on the team's objectives.

Patidar also reserved special praise for Virat Kohli, highlighting the veteran batter's influence both on and off the field. Despite captaining the side, Patidar admitted that Kohli's experience and knowledge remain invaluable assets for the squad.

"If I speak about Virat Kohli, I don't have words to explain him. He is used to doing great things," Patidar told reporters.

The RCB captain described Kohli as a role model whose professionalism and approach to the game continue to inspire younger players within the dressing room.

"He is a great player, everyone knows him - the way he bats. We all have an opportunity to learn from him on and off the field. We spend lot of time with him and try to learn whatever he says, regarding cricket or anything else," Patidar said.

With back-to-back titles now secured, Patidar's leadership and Kohli's enduring influence have combined to usher in a golden era for RCB.