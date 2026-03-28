RCB legend Virat Kohli continued where he left off on his return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Chase Master played the perfect anchor, smashing a 33-ball half-century to keep the defending champions in the hunt for victory. Kohli showcased his class, playing some exquisite shots to the delight of the fans.
RCB VS SRH: Virat Kohli Smashes Record 64th Half-Century On Return To Bengaluru In IPL 2026 Opener | VIDEO
RCB legend Virat Kohli continued where he left off on his return to the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The Chase Master played the perfect anchor, smashing a 33-ball half-century to keep the defending champions in the hunt for victory. Kohli showcased his class, playing some exquisite shots to the delight of the fans.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 11:02 PM IST