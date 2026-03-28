Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ensured a clinical victory for RCb on their return to the Chinnaswamy for the IPL 2026. The defending champions made light work of SRH's 203, chasing down the score with more than four overs to spare. Earlier, Jacob Duffy ran through the visitors top order, which they never recovered from.
RCB VS SRH: Kohli-Padikkal, Duffy Star As Defending Champions Start IPL 2026 With Sunrisers Rout In Bengaluru
Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal ensured a clinical victory for RCb on their return to the Chinnaswamy for the IPL 2026. The defending champions made light work of SRH's 203, chasing down the score with more than four overs to spare. Earlier, Jacob Duffy ran through the visitors top order, which they never recovered from.
Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, March 28, 2026, 11:05 PM IST