RCB VS SRH Toss Update: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad Batting First In IPL 2026 Opener

The IPL 2026 kicks off where it ended with the 19th season of India's cash-rich league kicking off in Bengaluru. Defending champions and hosts RCB return to the Chinnaswamy Stadium for the first time since last year's tragic stampede as they face off an Ishan Kishan led Sunrisers Hyderabad outfit. RCB captain won the toss and opted to field first against Ishan Kishan and Co.

RCB vs SRH Playing XIs

RCB: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klassen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat

RCB vs SRH Pitch Report

The boundaries at the M Chinnaswamy are on the shorter side meaning it could be raining sixes in Bengaluru on Saturday. The pitch has a covering of grass meaning the ball should come well onto the bat, making it a batters paradise. Captain winning the toss should opt to chase first, with dew likely to be a factor later in the game.

RCB vs SRH Live Streaming

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 28. The game can be watched live on TV on the Star Sports network. JioHotstar will stream the game live on its app and website.