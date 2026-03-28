MI VS KKR: Big Blow To Mumbai Indians! Mitch Santner, Will Jacks To Miss IPL 2026 Opener At Wankhede

Mumbai Indians will miss two of their star overseas recruits for their IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Mitchell Santner, the New Zealand captain is set to arrive next week having played the recent NZ vs SA T20I series. Will Jacks is also yet to arrive, expected to miss a few games to personal reasons.

“Will Jacks and Mitch (Santner) have asked for an extended break, so they will join the team pretty soon,” says Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians head coach.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both Jacks and Santner were retained by Mumbai Indians having played vital roles in their run to the Qualifier 2 last season. The all-round duo were in form during the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, with Jacks winning four player of the match awards in England's run to the semi-final. Santner led the Kiwis to the final, where they lost to MI teammate Suryakumar's Indian juggernaut.

Mumbai Indians begin their campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. The 5-time champions will aim to end their title drought, now stretching to 6 years. While Jacks and Santner are ruled out, Jasprit Bumrah has joined up with the squad and is likely available for the season opener.

Mumbai boast an embarrassment of riches, meaning the absence of Jacks and Santner can be wel compensated. The 5-time champions traded in Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans before the IPL 2026 auction and he is likely to slot in the middle order. Mayank Markande and young Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar could also feature.