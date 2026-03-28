'A Part Of Me Walks With Them': Rape Accused Yash Dayal Sends Emotional Message To RCB Fans Ahead Of IPL 2026

X

As Indian Premier League 2026 gets underway, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will begin their title defence without one of their key pacers, Yash Dayal. While his absence has raised questions among fans, the left-arm seamer made sure to stay connected with the team and its supporters through an emotional Instagram story ahead of the season opener.

Addressing fans as his “extended family,” Dayal shared a heartfelt message expressing his deep bond with the franchise. “Watching RCB walk onto the field, a part of me walks with them,” he wrote, adding that the “connection, passion, and heartbeat” remain unchanged despite his absence. He also echoed the iconic chant “Ee Sala Cup Namdu,” backing the team to rise again and defend their title.

Yash Dayal/Instagram

The post comes at a time when RCB have confirmed that Dayal will not feature in IPL 2026, even though he continues to remain under contract with the franchise. The team clarified that the pacer is currently dealing with a personal situation, which has kept him away from competitive action at the start of the tournament. Dayal’s absence is linked to an ongoing legal matter, which has impacted his availability.

As RCB begin their IPL 2026 campaign, Dayal may not be part of the playing XI, but his words underline that his association with the team goes beyond the boundary rope. For now, his message stands as a reminder that even in absence, the bond between a player, a team, and its fans can remain as strong as ever.