RCB VS SRH: Deputy CM Shivakumar's Big Relief To Karnataka MLAs, Announces 2 Free Tickets For IPL 2026 Opener

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar | PTI

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has confirmed two tickets per elected politician for the IPL 2026 opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The RCB vs SRH games mark the start of the new season, with Karnataka MLAs and MPs earlier crying foul over lack of VIP tickets. The dispute sparked debate over entitlement, protocol, and legislators’ responsibilities ahead of the tournament.

"Four tickets can't be given. So, every MLA, MP and Minister used to get one seat each. Now, we have requested them to give two tickets if the family members go. For tomorrow's first match, they will get two tickets. For the next match, we will discuss later," Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar told the press.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The dispute arose after Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader on Thursday asked the government to ensure that every MLA receives four VIP tickets at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during matches, after members across party lines alleged they were treated with "disrespect" by the KSCA, which manages the venue.

Following the Speaker’s direction, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said he would speak to Karnataka State Cricket Association officials and inform the House during the next Assembly session.

The demand for tickets was criticised by opposition leader Tejasvi Surya. Surya criticized MLAs on social media platform X, accusing them of prioritizing personal benefits over legislative duties.