RCB VS SRH: Anushka Sharma, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues In Attendance For IPL 2026 Opener, Photos Go Viral

Defending champions RCB kick off their IPL 2026 campaign when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Among attendees were RCB star Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and RCB Women's team captain Smriti Mandhana and Shreyanka Patil. Jemimah Rodrigues, was also present as the crowd paid tribute to the 11 lives lost in the stampede last year.

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Before the start of play, the players, spectators and all those present in the stadium observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the 11 individuals who lost their lives last season in the stampede. The Chinnaswamy Stadium had not hosted a game since, until the RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 opener on Saturday.

RCB earlier won the toss and opted to field first in the opening game. The season opener sees a host of new faces take the field, with Abhinandan Singh, Salil Arora and Jacob Duffy to make their debuts.