 RCB Vs MI: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians Led By Suryakumar Amid Rain Threats
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RCB Vs MI: Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians Led By Suryakumar Amid Rain Threats

With rain threats looming over the match, RCB decided to chase under the lights against Mumbai which are led by Suryakumar Yadav as captain Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the game. Both teams came into the contest aiming for crucial points in the race for the playoffs.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, May 10, 2026, 07:27 PM IST
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Rajat Patidar Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First Against Mumbai Indians | X

Raipur, May 10: Rajat Patidar won the toss and chose to bowl first as Royal Challengers Bengaluru takes on Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2026 clash on Sunday in Raipur. With rain threats looming over the match, RCB decided to chase under the lights against Mumbai which are led by Suryakumar Yadav as captain Hardik Pandya is unavailable for the game. Both teams came into the contest aiming for crucial points in the race for the playoffs.

Hardik Pandya missed Mumbai Indians' previous match due to a back spasm and the franchise later confirmed that he would remain unavailable for the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru as well.

In his absence, Suryakumar Yadav took over captaincy duties after rejoining the squad in Raipur on the morning of the match. Suryakumar had returned home following the birth of his baby girl before joining the team again.

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Teams:

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Swapnil Singh, Venkatesh Iyer

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