RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli surpasses Chris Gayle to set new IPL record with 7th hundred (WATCH)

Virat Kohli on Sunday added another feather to his already-illustrrious cap as he set a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his seventh hundred in the tournament.

King Kohli, who hit a century in the previous match to equal Chris Gayle's IPL record, surpassed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate after reaching triple figures in the final over of his team's innings against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Kohli scored the century in just 60 balls and became only the third batter after Shikhar Dhawan and Jos Buttler to score successive hundreds in the IPL.

Dhawan had achieved the feat first while playing for Delhi Capitals in 2020 and Buttler did the same for the Rajasthan Royals in 2022.

King Kohli is now joint-third on the list of most hundreds in T20 cricket. This was his 8th in the shortest format, drawing level with Michael Klinger, David Warner and Aaron Finch.

Gayle leads the list with 22 centuries in T20s ahead of Babar Azam (9). But Kohli leads Gayle (6) and Buttler (5) in the IPL overall list of most hundreds.

Kohli century powers RCB vs GT

"I felt great. Lot of people think that my T20 cricket is declining, I don't think so. I think I am playing my best T20 cricket again. I'm just enjoying myself.

"This is how I play T20 cricket, I look to hit gaps, hit a lot of boundaries and then the big ones towards the end if the situation allows me to.

You have to read situations and rise up to the occasion when the situation demands. I feel really good with my game at the moment and how I'm batting," Kohli said after his heroic innings which helped RCB reach 197 for 5 in 20 overs after GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first.