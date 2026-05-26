RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1: Kagiso Rabada Strikes Back Immediately After Venkatesh Iyer Hits Him For Six | VIDEO | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Gujarat Titans pacer and South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada gave his team an early breakthrough in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after dismissing their opener Venkatesh Iyer just one ball after being hit for a six at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

The dramatic incident occurred during the Powerplay as Rabada was bowling his first over and conceded a maximum on the fifth ball of his first over in the match. However, he made a stunning comeback by dismissing Venkatesh Iyer on the very next ball which was the last ball of the second over.

On the fifth ball of the over, Venkatesh Iyer played an aggressive scoop shot over the fine leg region for huge six. Rabada had bowled a good-length delivery outside the off stump, however, the left-hander moved across and cleverly sent the ball into the stands.

However, Rabada responded perfectly on the very next delivery. The GT pacer bowled a short of length ball outside the leg stump and Iyer attempted a pull shot. The batter was early into the shot and only managed to get a top edge.

The ball went high in the air and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ran across from mid-off to complete a fine catch. Rabada celebrated the wicket passionately as he picked up an important early wicket in the Qualifier 1 encounter.

The video is shared on the official IPL social media account with the caption, "SIX, annnd OUT! Kagiso Rabada cranks up the pace to dismiss Venkatesh Iyer." The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are commending Kagiso Rabada for his dramatic comeback in the high-pressure clash.