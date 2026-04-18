RCB VS DC: Redemption For Miller! Proteas Star's Final Over Heroics Help Delhi Capitals Clinch 6-Wicket Win

David Miller struck 16 runs off the final three deliveries to power Delhi Capitals to a thrilling win over RCB on Saturday in Chinnaswamy. Miller was batting on 6 when he faced Romario Shepherd with DC needing 13 more to win, taking his side over the line. The Proteas had earlier in the season fluffed a chase against GT, but had his redemption to silence the Chinnaswamy crowd.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Salt stars, RCB fizzle out

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have set a modest target of 176 runs for Delhi Capitals (DC) despite starting well at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Despite Phil Salt producing a well-crafted 63, Delhi Capitals muffled the big guns to restrict the defending champions.

For Delhi Capitals Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel picked two wickets each, whereas Mukesh Kumar grabbed one wicket of Patidar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rahul-Stubbs star, Miller finishes the job

David Miller struck two sixes in a tense last over as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. In reply, the visitors completed the chase of 176 with a ball to spare. KL Rahul (57), Tristan Stubbs (60 not out) made significant contributions for DC with the bat, but it was Miller's (22 not out in 10 balls) two maximums that sealed the match in his team's favour.