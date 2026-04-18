 IPL 2026: Viral Video Shows Female Fan Breaking Down In Tears After Watching Virat Kohli During Practice Ahead Of RCB vs LSG Clash
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HomeSportsIPL 2026: Viral Video Shows Female Fan Breaking Down In Tears After Watching Virat Kohli During Practice Ahead Of RCB vs LSG Clash

IPL 2026: Viral Video Shows Female Fan Breaking Down In Tears After Watching Virat Kohli During Practice Ahead Of RCB vs LSG Clash

A female fan of Virat Kohli was seen crying with joy after spotting him during practice ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match. Overwhelmed at seeing her idol for the first time, the emotional moment quickly went viral, with fans praising Kohli’s massive influence and the heartfelt connection he shares with supporters.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, April 18, 2026, 11:25 AM IST
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A touching fan moment stole the spotlight ahead of the IPL 2026 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants, as a devoted admirer of Virat Kohli became emotional upon seeing her idol in person for the first time.

During a routine practice session before the high-stakes encounter, Kohli was going through his drills when cameras captured a young fangirl in the stands overwhelmed with emotion. As soon as she spotted the former RCB captain up close, she was seen tearing up, clearly unable to contain her excitement. The heartfelt reaction quickly resonated with fans, and the clip began circulating widely across social media platforms.

Kohli, known not just for his on-field brilliance but also for his immense fan following, continues to inspire millions around the world. Moments like these highlight the deep connection he shares with supporters, especially young fans who have grown up watching his cricketing journey. While Kohli remained focused on his practice, the emotional scene in the stands added a special layer to the pre-match atmosphere.

The IPL has long been a stage for unforgettable fan interactions, and this incident once again proved that the league’s magic extends far beyond the boundary ropes.

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