RCB Suffers Major Setback Ahead Of IPL 2026 Playoffs; Jacob Bethell Returns To UK After Finger Injury

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has returned home and will miss the IPL 2026 playoffs for RCB after an injury. Bethell who has played 7 games this season but missed the final league stage game after a finger injury. ECB has confirmed that the all rounder returns given England are set to face New Zealand in a Test series starting June 4.

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ECB Statement on Jacob Bethell

The England and Wales Cricket Board has agreed with Royal Challengers Bangalore that top-order batter Jacob Bethell will return to the UK after sustaining a left ring finger injury while playing in the Indian Premier League.

He will be fully assessed and monitored by the England Men’s medical team on his return to determine his availability for selection for the Rothesay first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s, starting on Thursday 4 June.

Read Also IPL 2026: RCB Star Opener Phil Salt Returns To UK For Finger Injury Scans

Jacob Bethell broke into the XI after fellow countryman Phil Salt suffered a finger injury. The left-hander however did not have the best of times this season, scoring just 96 runs in 7 games. His injury saw Venkatesh Iyer return to the top, who stroked a fighting 44 in the last game.