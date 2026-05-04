IPL 2026: RCB Star Opener Phil Salt Returns To UK For Finger Injury Scans

IPL 2026: Phil Salt Ruled Out With Finger Injury, Flies Back To UK For Scans Amid RCB Setback | Image: IPL

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt has flown back to the UK for scans on a finger injury that has ruled him out of the last three matches for the defending champions in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, according to ESPNcricinfo on Monday.

The development is set to prolong Jacob Bethell's run at the top of the batting order, who is playing in place of the right-handed batter in the ongoing tournament.

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According to the report, the defending champions have not officially disclosed the nature of the injury. However, the reports have indicated that Salt sustained damage to a finger on his left hand while attempting a diving stop near the deep backward square leg boundary during the second innings of their home defeat to Delhi Capitals on April 18.

Salt had made a strong start to the season before the setback, scoring 202 runs in six innings at an impressive strike rate of 168.33, providing RCB with aggressive starts at the top of the order.

The report further added that both Salt and RCB remain optimistic that the injury will heal in time for him to return to India later this month, as the franchise continues its push to defend the IPL title they won for the first time last season.

The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Salt, who has previously praised the team environment under director of cricket Mo Bobat, head coach Andy Flower, and batting mentor Dinesh Karthik. He had rediscovered form in the IPL after a subdued T20 World Cup campaign with England.

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The defending champions, who are being led by Rajat Patidar, are currently on a six-day break following their defeat to the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, with several players taking a short trip to the Maldives ahead of their next fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday.

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