BCCI Likely To Tighten Rules On Players Travelling With Girlfriends During IPL Season

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly considering tighter travel and conduct guidelines for players during the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026, amid growing internal discussions around team security and off-field movements.

According to emerging reports, the proposed review could include stricter rules around players travelling with personal companions, including girlfriends, while on franchise duty. The matter is expected to be discussed in an upcoming meeting involving senior officials of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and IPL management.

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The conversation has gained traction after several players, including Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Ishan Kishan, were reportedly seen travelling with their partners during team movements between hotel stays, training sessions, and match venues. While there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing, some officials are said to be concerned about the potential risk of sensitive team strategies or internal discussions being inadvertently exposed in informal settings.

Another layer of concern being discussed within administrative circles is the alleged association of certain accompanying individuals with past promotional content for betting applications, which has raised additional scrutiny around player entourages during a high-profile tournament like the IPL.

A BCCI official indicated that the issue is still under review and no final decision has been taken yet. While the proposal is still at a preliminary stage, it has already sparked debate within cricketing circles about balancing players’ personal lives with the demands of elite professional sport. A final decision, if any, is expected only after detailed consultations with stakeholders.