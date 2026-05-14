RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Playoffs, Go Top Of Points Table After Dominant Win Over KKR | X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru booked their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs and climbed to the top of the points table with 16 points after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in Raipur on Tuesday. Chasing a competitive target of 193, RCB completed the chase with five balls remaining thanks to a sensational unbeaten century from Virat Kohli.

After a difficult phase with two consecutive ducks before the match, Kohli returned to his best with a match-winning 105 not out off just 60 balls. The veteran batter played attacking cricket right from the powerplay and finished the innings with 11 boundaries and three sixes. The knock also came in his record 279th IPL appearance, making the night even more memorable for the RCB star.

Kohli received good support from Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 39 runs, while Jacob Bethell added a quick start at the top. Even after losing a few wickets in the middle overs, RCB remained in control of the chase with Kohli anchoring the innings calmly till the end.

Earlier, KKR posted 192/4 in their 20 overs after strong contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh. Raghuvanshi top-scored with 71 off 46 balls, while Rinku remained unbeaten on 49. However, RCB bowlers managed to control the scoring in key moments to keep the target within reach.

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With the victory, RCB not only sealed their playoff qualification but also moved to the top of the IPL 2026 standings, strengthening their hopes of finishing in the top two before the knockout stage.