RCB Storm Into IPL 2026 Final After Crushing GT By 92 Runs In Qualifier 1 At Dharamshala | X

Dharamshala, May 26: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stunned Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. RCB cruised into the IPL 2026 final after beating GT by 92 runs. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar led from the front and smashed a brilliant 93 runs off just 33 balls with 5 fours and 9 sixes to help his team post the highest-ever playoff total in IPL history.

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Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill won the toss and invited RCB to bat first. Batting first, RCB posted a massive target of 255 runs against GT. The target proved to be unreachable for the Gujarat Titans and the team fell for 162 runs and was not even able to bat for the full 20 overs.

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Gujarat Titans will now face the winner of the Eliminator which will be held between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (May 27). The winner of the Eliminator will face GT in the Qualifier 2 and the winner of the Qualifier 2 will clash with the RCB in the IPL 2026 finals.

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Rajat Patidar led the way for RCB with a brilliant unbeaten 93, while Virat Kohli scored 43 and Devdutt Padikkal added 30 to help Bengaluru post a massive 254/5. Krunal Pandya also chipped in with a quick 43, while Jitesh Sharma provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 15 off five balls.

For GT, Rahul Tewatia fought hard with 68 off 43 balls and Jos Buttler made 29, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to make an impact. Jacob Duffy starred with the ball for RCB, taking 3/39. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam and Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets each as GT were bowled out for 162 in 19.3 overs.