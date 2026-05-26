IPL 2026 Controversy: Netizens REACT As Distorted India Map Appears During Light Show In RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1 | VIDEO

Netizens REACT As Distorted India Map Appears During Light Show In RCB Vs GT Qualifier 1 | X

Dharamshala, May 26: The internet users were in shock as a distorted map of India appeared during the light show which was held in the mid-innings break during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday. The internet users are slamming the IPL for their negligence.

The fans are demanding strict action against the people responsible for the incident. There was a laser light show organised during the innings break at the stadium when the incident occurred. The light showed the map of India in an IPL trophy. However, the map appeared to be distorted and this could have happened due to a technical error.

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Errors In The Map

However, the internet users are demanding that the BCCI must take action in connection with the matter. The image showed that the outline of India in the image appears to be incorrect because it does not properly show the northeastern states connected to the mainland through the Siliguri Corridor ("Chicken’s Neck").

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The shape on the right side looked distorted and incomplete which made the map appear geographically inaccurate. Jammu & Kashmir and some border areas also seem either missing or not clearly represented in the outline. So, the issue was that the India map shown inside the trophy was not a correct or complete representation of India's actual map.

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Netizens React

An internet user said, "What the hell is wrong with @IPL? A distorted map of India is being shown LIVE during the broadcast. This is not a small “graphics mistake” it’s a serious issue involving India’s territorial integrity. How did this get approved by @BCCI and the production team?"

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Another said, "Pride in India also means representing every part of it correctly. The map displayed seems inaccurate and misses parts of the North-East. Hoping this gets acknowledged and corrected respectfully. 🇮🇳 #IPL #BCCI #INDIA #cricket."