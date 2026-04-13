RCB Star Tim David Fined For Not Following Umpire's Instructions During IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede; VIDEO

RCB Star Tim David Fined For Not Following Umpire's Instructions During IPL 2026 Clash Against MI At Wankhede | X

Mumbai, April 13: Australian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Tim David has been reportedly fined 25% of his match fee, as per reports from Cricbuzz. He also got one demerit point for breaking IPL rules during the match against Mumbai Indians at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium. Tim David was fined as he did not follow the umpire's instructions on the field.

What Did Tim David Do?

The incident happened in the 18th over of the match, when RCB was batting against MI. The incident occurred as David hit a massive six off Hardik Pandya. The ball went far into the crowd, so a new ball was needed.

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When the new ball was brought on the field, David picked it up and started checking it. On-field umpire Virender Sharma asked him to give it back.

But David did not return it immediately. He kept holding and playing with the ball for a few seconds. After a stern warning from the umpire, he finally gave it back and the game continued.

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What Are the Rules?

According to rules made by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

1. A player can quickly look at the ball

2. But they cannot hold it for long

3. They cannot delay the game

4. They must listen to the umpire

5. David broke these basic rules.

Netizens React

Many fans did not like Tim David's behaviour on the field. Some said it was disrespectful to the umpire. Even though it looked like a small and playful act, it still went against the rules.

Final Decision

David accepted his mistake. So, there was no hearing. The match referee gave the final decision imposing a fine and one demerit point.

This incident shows that even small mistakes on the field can lead to punishment in big tournaments like the Indian Premier League.