RCB Star Krunal Pandya's Wife Pankhuri Sharma Shares Emotional Farewell Post For Mumbai Amid 'Rift' With Hardik | Instagram

Mumbai, July 1: Indian cricketer and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star all-rounder Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma shared an emotional post on social media as she bids adieu to Mumbai. Speaking about her journey, she said the city has changed her life and helped her become the person she is today.

Hardik & Krunal Rift

The social media post and relocating news comes at a time as there are rift rumours between Krunal Pandya and his brother Hardik Pandya. There are also reports that Hardik has secretly married his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Pankhuri took to her Instagram account and said that she came to Mumbai in 2013 as a young woman with big dreams but little confidence. She also said that the city taught her resilience, patience and courage.

Pankhuri further wrote that through its crowded streets, late nights and monsoon seasons, she found herself and learned to stand on her own.

In heartfelt note, Pankhuri said that Mumbai gave her much more than a place to live. She said that the city became the place that built her life.

She shared that she found love in Mumbai, met her partner Krunal Pandya, built a home and became a mother. Calling these moments her biggest milestone, she thanked Mumbai for everything the city gave her.

Pankhuri's husband Krunal Pandya also reacted to the social media with heart emojis. The internet users are wishing her good luck for a new start in a new city. However, she did not mention in the post where the couple is moving.

However, it is being speculated that they might be moving to Bengaluru as Krunal is now a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has been associated with the team and played an important role in the team to win its first trophy after 18 years and also retaining the title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Pankhuri Sharma's Social Media Post

I came to Mumbai in 2013—young, unsure, carrying dreams bigger than my confidence. This city didn’t just give me a place to live, it gave me a life.

It taught me resilience ,patience in its pace, and courage in moments I didn’t think I had any. Somewhere between the crowded streets, late nights, and endless monsoons… I found myself.

This city didn’t hold my hand… it threw me into its rhythm.

And somewhere between the chaos and the calm, I learned to stand on my own.

In its crowded streets, I found my space.

In its noise, I found my voice.

In its storms, I found my strength.

Mumbai didn’t just become a place I lived in—it became the place that built me.

It didn’t just give me memories—it gave me milestones.

I found love here. I found my partner. I built a home. I became a mother.

And now, as I leave, it feels like I’m not just packing my things… I’m folding away years of laughter, tears, courage, and becoming.

it feels like carrying an entire lifetime within me.

Because some cities you move away from—

and some… you never really leave.

Because the truth is—

This city lives in forever.

It stays in the way you survive, the way you love, the way you rise—again and again.

And maybe that’s what growing up really is…

learning to carry a place within you, even when you’re brave enough to walk away from it.

Hey Mumbai - you will always be home

Thank you - until next time