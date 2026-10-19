RCB Star All-Rounder Krunal Pandya Smashes Long Six During Beach Cricket; Wife & Franchise Share VIDEO

RCB Star All-Rounder Krunal Pandya Smashes Long Six During Beach Cricket; Franchise Shares VIDEO | X

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star all-rounder Krunal Pandya was seen enjoying a game of beach cricket in a video shared by the franchise on social media on Monday, October 19. The video shows the cricketer playing a casual game on the beach, while making the most of the evening breeze and the open space.

Viral Video

The video is being widely shared on social media and the internet users are praising the cricketer for his down to earth attitude and his love for the game.

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In the 12-second video clip, Krunal is seen batting as he smashes a long six towards the fine leg region off a short delivery. The powerful hit in the video shared by RCB on X caught the attention of the cricket fans. The video was shared on the official social media account of RCB with the caption, "sukoooon" along with teary-eyed and heart emojis.

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Wife Shares Video

The video was originally shared by Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma on her Instagram account with the caption, "Beach, evening breeze and some cricket..."

RCB shared the video with the credit "IG / Pankhuri Sharma" and the hashtags #PlayBold and #ನಮ್ಮ_RCB. It captures a relaxed moment away from competitive cricket and Krunal enjoying a game by the seaside.