Deepak Hooda Ends 2021 Dispute With Krunal Pandya, Set For Baroda Return After 5 Years

Deepak Hooda ends 2021 dispute with Krunal Pandya | X

Deepak Hooda is set to return to Baroda after five years, bringing an end to a long and controversial chapter linked to his fallout with Krunal Pandya. The batting all-rounder will represent his home state again in the upcoming domestic season after the issues between Hooda, Pandya and the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) were resolved.

Hooda had left Baroda in 2021 following his dispute with Pandya and later played domestic cricket for Rajasthan. His return now marks a major development for Baroda and ends his long absence from the team.

The dispute between Hooda and Krunal Pandya came to light ahead of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Hooda left the Baroda team hotel and bio-bubble just before the team's opening match. The BCA later suspended him for disciplinary reasons.

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Hooda had also alleged that Pandya had misbehaved with him during a practice session. Following the controversy, Hooda moved to Rajasthan and continued his domestic career away from Baroda.

The BCA has now confirmed that the old issues have been settled. BCA chief executive officer Snehal Parikh said Hooda, Pandya and the association no longer have any unresolved issues.

Parikh also welcomed Hooda's return to Baroda and said it was a positive development for the team. Hooda had made his Ranji Trophy debut for Baroda and was among the players who scored a century on their first-class debut.

Hooda's return will add experience to the Baroda squad. He has played 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is for India and can also contribute with his off-spin bowling.

The all-rounder has scored 4,267 first-class runs at an average of 45.39, including 14 centuries. He has also scored nearly 3,972 runs in T20 cricket and 3,340 runs in List A cricket.

Hooda has also played for several IPL teams, including Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings.

Meanwhile, Baroda will continue to have the services of wicket-keeper batsman Jitesh Sharma as a guest player in white-ball cricket. Fast bowler Rasikh Salam will be available for all formats.

Baroda have also appointed former Tamil Nadu batter R Prasanna as their new head coach. He has already joined the team at the KSCA-Dr (Capt.) K Thimmappiah Memorial Tournament.

With the old Krunal Pandya-Hooda dispute now settled, the focus will be on what Deepak Hooda can bring to Baroda after his return to the domestic setup.