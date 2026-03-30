RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar Reacts To ‘Dhurandhar’ Hairstyle Trend; Bethell’s Century Adds To the Buzz - Only On PUMA’s Broadcast Channel

RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has weighed in on the team’s unexpected ‘Dhurandhar’ hairstyle trend in a candid fan Q&A, offering a glimpse into the lighter side of the dressing room. |

National, March 30, 2026: RCB skipper Rajat Patidar has weighed in on the team’s unexpected ‘Dhurandhar’ hairstyle trend in a candid fan Q&A, offering a glimpse into the lighter side of the dressing room. The interaction also featured Jacob Bethell, who reflected on his memorable century in a high-pressure T20 World Cup semi-final against India, adding depth to the otherwise playful exchange, all of this unfolding on PUMA’s broadcast channel for RCB.

It’s unfiltered RCB, banter, insight, and real locker-room conversations coming to life. Sports brand and official kit partner, PUMA India, is bringing fans closer to the team through its broadcast channel, offering exclusive behind-the-scenes access and real-time interactions. As cricket season kicks up a gear, PUMA is inviting fans to join the channel, go beyond match-day moments, and become part of this exclusive inner circle.

When asked about the growing number of players sporting longer hair this season, Patidar admitted he’s yet to crack the mystery, joking that he’ll need to check in with teammates like Tim David, Krunal Pandya, and Venkatesh Iyer before getting answers. Meanwhile, Bethell personally walked fans through his century, recalling the intensity of the occasion, the atmosphere at Wankhede, and how the crowd created a unique moment despite divided support. The exchange also touched upon the organic nature of player-driven content, hinting at more spontaneous moments to come.

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Beyond player interactions, the channel provides exclusive behind-the-scenes access to campaign shoots, styling sessions, and locker-room moments, along with early access to special content drops. Featuring a mix of candid exchanges and high-energy snippets, the platform offers fans an unfiltered look at the culture and day-to-day dynamics of the squad.

With this move, PUMA continues to innovate at the intersection of sport and culture, creating deeper, more direct connections between athletes and fans, and setting a new benchmark for fan engagement.