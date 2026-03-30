Naseem Shah Fined PKR 2 Crore By Pakistan Cricket Board Over Contract Breach After Maryam Nawaz Tweet Row

Naseem Shah | X

Lahore, March 30: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah PKR 2 crore which amounts to approximately INR 67-68 lakhs for violating multiple clauses of his central contract and social media rules. The action comes after a controversial social media post linked to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026.

PCB Action and Fine

The PCB issued a show-cause notice to Naseem Shah on March 27, asking him to explain the post. After reviewing his reply, a three-member disciplinary committee held a hearing on March 30.

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Following the hearing, the board found that Naseem had breached several terms of his contract and social media guidelines. While the committee noted his unconditional apology, it decided to impose a fine of PKR 2 crore.

Action Against Social Media Adviser

The PCB also confirmed that Naseem has ended his association with his social media adviser. The adviser has now been blacklisted and will not be allowed to work with any player under the PCB system.

What Happened

The controversy began during the PSL 2026 opening match in Lahore, where Maryam Nawaz was present at the stadium. A post from Naseem Shah's social media account questioned her presence and quickly went viral before being deleted within minutes.

Soon after, another message from the same account claimed that it had been hacked. Despite this clarification, the incident created controversy and drew attention from the PCB.

The board said it remains committed to maintaining discipline, professionalism and the integrity of the game.