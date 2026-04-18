RCB Scripts History At M Chinnaswamy With 100th Home Match, 19 Years After IPL's First Game At Same Venue | X

Bengaluru, April 18: Royal Challengers Bengaluru has achieved a rare feat which has not been achieved by any other teams in the Indian Premier League. RCB has become the first team in IPL history to play 100 matches at their home ground, a milestone which has not been reached by Chennai Super Kings and even Mumbai Indians.

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Most Home Matches

RCB achieved the rare feat during their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The record has come up on the same day after 19 years when IPL witnessed its first match at the same venue. The first-ever game was played between KKR and RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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First Match In IPL Ever

KKR defeated RCB by a huge margin of 140 runs as RCB got all out for 82 in reply to KKR's 222/3. This is still RCB's lowest total at their home ground till date. Former New Zealand opener Brendon McCullum played an explosive innings of 158 runs for KKR and helped them achieve the mammoth target.

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RCB is facing Delhi Capitals at the same venue nineteen years and will be hoping to end the match in their favour on their 100th contest in front of their home crowd. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and invited RCB to bat. RCB has managed to get a flying start even after early dismissal of Virat Kohli.

Why Is RCB Wearing Green Jersey Today?

RCB team is wearing green jersey today against DC. The green jersey symbolises RCB's carbon-neutral goals which highlights their environmental sustainability drive. The green jersey was introduced in 2011 to promote public transport, renewable energy which makes them the only carbon-neutral T20 team in the world.