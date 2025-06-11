RCB Fan Brutally Troll Former CSK Player S Badrinath During TNPL 2025 Match; Ex-Cricketers' Reaction Wins Heart; Video

Image: RCB Fans/X

Former Chennai Super Kings player S Badrinath faced some trolling from RCB fan during a Tamil Nadu Premier League match. He sportingly gave a thumbs-up gesture to acknowledge the banter. The video of the same has gone viral on social media

The ex-cricketer turned commentator is a longtime supporter of the Yellow Army, having played for the franchise in the initial years of IPL., He has often playfully bantered about Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s inability to win an IPL title before 2025.

A key part of CSK from 2008 to 2013, Badrinath was instrumental in their successes, winning two IPL titles in 2010 and 2011, along with a Champions League T20 title in 2010.

RCB Owners Play Down Sale Rumours

It took 18 years for RCB to finally get their hands on the IPL trophy. Thousands of jubilant fans gathered outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where the official celebrations were held. However, the event took a devastating turn with 11 people losing their lives and 56 others getting injured.

Later rumours also surfaced that current owners of the team, Diageo India, which is part of the UK-based Diageo Plc, has put the team up for sale. However the firm played down the reports.

Putting an end to the buzz, Mital Sanghvi, Company Secretary at United Spirits, sent an official statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and its Surveillance Department. “The company would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative in nature and it is not pursuing any such discussion,”

Since Diageo is listed on the BSE, the surge in United Spirits' share price which rose by 3.3% to a five-month high prompted the exchange to seek clarification. The rise was attributed to investor excitement following the unverified sale news.