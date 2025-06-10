 TNPL 2025 Drama: K Aashiq’s Bat Snaps During Mid Swing, Almost Hits Bowler; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Image: TNPL/X

A dramatic moment occued during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 clash between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings. Super Gillies opener K Aashiq's bat snapped mid-swing and sent a piece hurtling toward the bowler, creating a heart-stopping scene at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore.

The incident unfolded during the powerplay as Nellai pacer Emmanuel Cherian delivered a sharp-length ball. Aashiq, looking to muscle it over long-on, connected with enough force to shatter his bat with one half of it flying dangerously close to Cherian, who was lucky to escape unscathed. The ball raced toward extra cover, where Arun Karthik safely fielded it

Chepauk Super Gillies register comfortable win

Nellai Royal Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. Chepauk Super Gillies had an early setback with opener RS Mokit Hariharan falling cheaply. But, Aashiq and skipper Baba Aparajith steadied the innings with a crucial 83-run partnership for the second wicket. Aparajith was dismissed by Sachin Rathi after scoring 41 off 29 balls.

However, Aashiq built a 33-run stand with Vijay Shankar before losing his wicket after scoring 54 runs. The finishing touches to the innings were provided by Shankar and Swapnil Singh, who displayed fireworks with the bat. The duo stitched a 56-run partnership off just 19 balls. Swapnil smashed quickfire 45 off just 14 balls at a strike rate of 321.43, while Shankar remained unbeaten on 47 off 24.

Chepauk Super Gillies posted a total of 212 in their 20 overs. For Nellai Royal Kings, Sonu Yadav delivered a disciplined spell, taking two wickets in his four-over spell, while V Yudheeswaran impressed with three wickets from his three overs.

Chasing 213 for victory skipper Arun Kartik score a blistering 51 runs off 42 balls. Muhammad Adnana Khan smashed 48 runs of 27 balls but other batsmen failed to score enough run sin this high chase. In the end Kings fell short by 36 runs.

