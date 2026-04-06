RCB Coach Dinesh Karthik Scolds Umpire For Taking Rajat Patidar's Water Bottle During Drinks Break | VIDEO

RCB Mentor & Batting Coach Dinesh Karthik Scolds On-Field Umpire | X

Bengaluru, April 6: A small but unusual incident occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. RCB mentor and batting coach Dinesh Karthik got furious over one of the umpires on-field after he accidentally picked up Rajat Patidar's water bottle. RCB skipper Rajat Patidar asked for his bottle and Dinesh Karthik also reacted angrily over the umpire's mistake.

What Happened During Drinks Break?

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is being widely shared on social media. It can be seen in the video that Dinesh Karthik is clearly furious over the umpire. Rajat Patidar complained to Dinesh about the umpire taking his water bottle after which he got furious and confronted the umpire.

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During the first innings of the RCB vs CSK match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, when Patidar and Padikkal were batting a drinks break was taken. At that moment, the umpire picked up one of the water bottles meant for RCB players. Patidar immediately asked for his bottle back, which led to an argument between them.

Coaches React

RCB Coaches Andy Flower and Dinesh Karthik were also present on the ground after which Dinesh stepped in and scolded the umpire for his irresponsible behaviour.

Misunderstanding

Later, it was clear that the incident was only a misunderstanding. Usually, umpires have separate drinks. However, this time the umpire did not realise that the bottle belonged to the RCB players.

Even though the incident was small, the reactions from Patidar and Karthik made it look big. However, the fans found it funny and the video of the incident went viral on social media.