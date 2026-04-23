RBI Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Union Bank Beat New India Assurance By 8 Wickets; Farhan Shaikh Stars

Man of the match Farhan Shaikh poses with his award | File Photo

Mumbai, April 23: Union Bank of India registered an authoritative 8-wicket win against New India Assurance in an Elite Group first round match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau RBI Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, played at the Sunder CC ground, Cross Maidan on Thursday.

New India Assurance restricted to low total

Sent in to bat first, New India Assurance were restricted to a low total of 101 runs for 9 wickets from their 20 overs. Akash Sharma was the leading scorer with a 37-ball 50 runs, which contained 3 hits to the boundary ropes and 2 powerful hits over the fence.

Ravikant Jaiswal contributed 26 runs, while UBI's left-arm spinner Farhan Shaikh 2 for 12 and medium pacer Deep Gaurav 2 for 15 were the successful bowlers.

Union Bank chase down target comfortably

In reply, Union Bank of India comfortably surpassed the winning target, reaching 102 for 2 wickets in 9.5 overs. Krish Singh 39 and Dildar Singh 33 not out ensured they crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

Spinner Farhan Shaikh was named Player of the Match.

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Brief scores

Brief scores: New India Assurance SC 101 for 9, 20 overs (Akash Sharma 50 (37-balls, 3x4, 2x6), Ravikant Jaiswal 26; Farhan Shaikh 2 for 12, Deep Gaurav 2 for 15) lost to Union Bank of India 102 for 2, 9.5 overs (Krish Singh 39, Dildar Singh 33*). Result: Union Bank of India won by 8 wickets.

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