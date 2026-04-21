Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Union Bank Of India Beat Central Bank By 4 Wickets In Elite Group Clash

Avinash Kapoor (2nd left), General Manager, Reserve Bank of India along with the Union Bank of India and Central Bank of India captains at the inaugural ceremony of the Elite Group matches of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau RBI Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026 at the Oval Maidan on Tuesday | File Photo

Mumbai, April 21: Union Bank of India registered a comfortable four-wicket win over Central Bank of India in an Elite group first round match of the RBI Sports Club organised 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, conducted under the auspices of MCA and played at Oval Maidan on Tuesday.

Central Bank post competitive total

Batting first, Central Bank posted 170 for 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Harsh Tathare led the charge with a brisk 69 off 35 balls. He was supported by Tanveer Chauhan 31 runs, Anish Shetty 31 runs and Pratham Pawar 23 runs. For Union Bank, Satyam Chaudhary and Farhan Shaikh were the standout bowlers, claiming three wickets each to restrict the opponents’ total.

Union Bank chase comfortably

In reply, Union Bank chased down the target comfortably, reaching 171 for 6 in just 17 overs. Satyam Chaudhary impressed with the bat as well, scoring 43, while Manthan Koragaokar remained unbeaten on 43 to guide the chase. Useful contributions from Krish Singh 26 runs, Farhan Shaikh 25 runs and Princely Pereira 21 runs ensured a smooth finish.

Bowling efforts from Central Bank

Kaustubh Tathare picked up three wickets for 29 runs for Central Bank.

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Match summary

Brief scores (Elite Group): Central Bank of India 170 for 8, 20 overs (Harsh Tathare 69 (35-balls, 5x4, 5x6), Tanveer Chauhan 31, Pratham Pawar 23, Anish Shetty 31; Satyam Chaudhary 3 for 23, Farhan Shaikh 3 for 26) lost to Union Bank of India 171 for 6, 17 overs (Manthan Koragaokar 43*, Satyam Chaudhary 43, Krish Singh 26, Farhan Shaikh 25, Princely Pereira 21; Kaustubh Tathare 3 for 29). Result: Union Bank of India won by 4 wickets.

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