RBI Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Mangesh Palav’s Unbeaten 79 Powers Citi Bank To Plate Division Title

The victorious Citi Bank players are seen in a happy mood as they pose with the trophy along with Chief Guest Puneet Pancholy, Chief General Manager, RBI and Guest of Honour Unmesh Khanvilkar, Secretary, MCA | File Photo

Mumbai, May 22: Mangesh Palav’s explosive unbeaten 79 runs (56 balls, 10x4, 1x6) steered Citi Bank to a comfortable seven-wicket victory against ICICI Bank in the Plate Division final of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rao Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by RBI under the auspices of MCA and played at the Karnatak SA ground, Cross Maidan.

Citi Bank chase down target comfortably

Chasing a modest target of 162 runs to win, Palav and Rahul Soni, who scored 57 runs (41 balls, 6x4, 2x6), ensured their team crossed the finish line by making 164 runs for the loss of only three wickets in 19 overs.

Earlier, ICICI Bank, who were sent in to bat, managed to score 161 runs for the loss of five wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Sahil Madgaonkar top-scored with an unbeaten 69 runs (51 balls, 8x4, 1x6), while Shreyas Tandel contributed 46 runs to the total. Citi Bank’s Aakash Kharvi picked up three wickets for 40 runs.

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Brief scores

Plate Division (final): ICICI Bank 161 for 5 in 20 overs (Sahil Madgaonkar 69* (51 balls, 8x4, 1x6), Shreyas Tandel 46; Aakash Kharvi 3 for 40) lost to Citi Bank 164 for 3 in 19 overs (Mangesh Palav 79* (56 balls, 10x4, 1x6), Rahul Soni 57 (41 balls, 6x4, 2x6)).

Result: Citi Bank won by seven wickets.

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