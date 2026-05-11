Bank Shield Cricket Tournament 2026: Citi Bank Outplay RBI To Set Up Final Clash Against ICICI Bank

Rahul Soni (left) of Citi Bank who won the Man of the Match award is seen with Sachin Tambe, Outdoor Secretary, RBI. | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: The fine individual performances of off-spinner Alok Shastri, who claimed 4 for 29, and the solid batting of opener Puneet Gamnani, who scored an unbeaten 57 runs (50 balls, 7x4), along with Rahul Soni’s 60 runs (41 balls, 8x4), carried Citi Bank over the finish line past Reserve Bank of India in a Plate Division semi-final match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau RBI Shield Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by RBI under the auspices of MCA and played at the Oval Maidan.

Citi Bank chase down target comfortably

Choosing to bat first, RBI batters were unable to capitalise on the starts by the top-order batsmen and were restricted to 136 for 9 wickets in 20 overs.

Citi Bank easily overhauled the winning target, scoring 140 runs for the loss of just 3 wickets in 18.2 overs.

ICICI Bank enter final with dominant win

In the other semi-final, ICICI Bank defeated Yes Bank by 8 wickets in a low-scoring match.

Citi Bank and ICICI Bank will clash in the final on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Brief scores (semi-finals):

Reserve Bank of India ‘B’ 136 for 9, 20 overs (Ketan Dangar 28, Ankush Andhare 26, Dinesh Kumar 23, Vishwas Krishna 21; Alok Shastri 4 for 29, Omkar Thorat 2 for 25) lost to Citi Bank 140 for 3, 18.2 overs (Rahul Soni 60 (41 balls, 8x4), Puneet Gamnani 57* (50 balls, 7x4), Mihir Gharat 21*). Result: Citi Bank won by 7 wickets.

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Yes Bank 85 all out, 18 overs (Vipin Rai 28, Harshal Khedekar 23; Pratamesh Hanjankar 3 for 14, Nilesh Korpe 2 for 5, Shahnawaz Shaikh 2 for 12) lost to ICICI Bank 89 for 2, 8.4 overs (Nikhil Khare 47, Rohan Kalbor 30). Result: ICICI Bank won by 8 wickets.

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