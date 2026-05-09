Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: RBI ‘B’ Beat JP Morgan Chase By 9 Wickets To Enter Semi-Finals

Vishwas Krishna and Ketan Dangar who were declared joint Man of the Match pose with their medals | File Photo

Mumbai, May 9: Hosts Reserve Bank of India ‘B’ registered a convincing 9-wicket win against J.P. Morgan Chase in a Plate Division quarter-final match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament organised by RBI under the auspices of MCA and played at Azad Maidan on Saturday.

J.P. Morgan post 173 for 8

Sent in to bat first, J.P. Morgan scored 173 for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Ankit Gupta 47 runs, Raj Gohil 31 runs, Makrand Raul 24 runs and Deepankar Krity 20 runs lifted the innings, while Sandeep V. 3 for 27, Ashish Gangwal 2 for 34 and Shahbaz Khan 2 for 40 claimed the wickets.

RBI ‘B’ chase target comfortably

Later, Reserve Bank of India easily chased the target, scoring 174 for the loss of just one wicket in 17.2 overs.

Opening batter Vishwas Krishna and one-down batter Ketan Dangar were unbeaten on 73 and 71 runs respectively, as RBI crossed the finish line with plenty to spare.

ICICI Bank enter semi-finals

In another quarter-final encounter, ICICI Bank scored a 7-wicket win against India First Life Insurance to advance to the semi-finals.

Brief scores

(Quarter-finals): J.P. Morgan Chase 173 for 8, 20 overs (Ankit Gupta 47, Raj Gohil 31, Makrand Raul 24, Deepankar Krity 20; Sandeep V. 3 for 27, Ashish Gangwal 2 for 34, Shahbaz Khan 2 for 40) lost to Reserve Bank of India 'B' 174 for 1, 17.2 overs. Result: Reserve Bank of India won by 9 wickets.

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India First Life Insurance 135 for 4, 20 overs (Ritesh Poojari 51* (51 balls, 4x4), Aniket Bhalerao 26*, Prem Mehta 23; Shahnawaz Shaikh 2 for 21) lost to ICICI Bank 136 for 3, 18.2 overs (Vishal Pawar 37*, Shreyas Tandel 34). Result: ICICI Bank won by 7 wickets.

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