Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026: RBI To Face Bank Of Baroda In Final After Dominant Semi-Final Wins

Sachin Tambe, Outdoor Secretary, RBI presents the Man of the Match medal to Reserve Bank's Shreyas Phathak who scored an unbeaten 66 runs | File Photo

Mumbai, May 5: Hosts Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club scored an authoritative 7-wicket win against Bank of Baroda in a semi-final match of the 64th Sir Benegal Rama Rau Bank Shield T20 Cricket Tournament 2026, organised by the Reserve Bank of India under the auspices of MCA and played at Cross Maidan on Tuesday.

Reserve Bank dominate semi-final

Batting first, Central Bank saw their 20-over innings close at a paltry 144 runs for 9 wickets. Left-handed bat Pratham Parmar scored 34 runs and Gautam Sathe added 28 runs to the total. Left-arm spinner Jay Nayak (3 for 18) and medium pacer Arsh Dhondy (3 for 41) did most of the damage. Anuj Giri took 2 for 27.

In response, Reserve Bank of India easily crossed the finish line, reaching 145 for 3 wickets in 14.4 overs. Shreyas Phathak top-scored with an unbeaten 66 runs (44 balls, 8x4, 3x6), while Ameya Dandekar (33) and Anuj Giri (31) completed the win.

Bank of Baroda enter final

In the second semi-final, Bank of Baroda defeated Union Bank of India by 6 wickets.

Match summary

Brief scores: Central Bank of India SC 144 for 9, 20 overs (Pratham Parmar 34, Gautam Sathe 28; Jay Nayak 3 for 18, Arsh Dhondy 3 for 41, Anuj Giri 2 for 27) lost to Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club 145 for 3, 14.4 overs (Shreyas Phathak 66* (44 balls, 8x4, 3x6), Ameya Dandekar 33, Anuj Giri 31). Result: Reserve Bank of India Recreation Club won by 7 wickets.

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Union Bank of India SC 65 all out, 11.1 overs (Princely Pereira 22; Harikesh Yadav 4 for 19, Vaibhav Mali 3 for 14, Saksham Jha 2 for 9) lost to Bank of Baroda 66 for 4, 8.4 overs (Nutan Goel 27, Kersi Pavri 23; Gaurav Bhanwar 2 for 20, Farhan Shaikh 2 for 28). Result: Bank of Baroda won by 6 wickets.

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