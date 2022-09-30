e-Paper Get App
Ravindra Jadeja shares picture of his 'dear friend' Sanjay Manjrekar on Twitter; here's commentators reply

The conflict between Manjrekar and Jadeja took a new turn on Thursday when the left-handed batsman tweeted a photo of Manjrekar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 30, 2022, 09:05 AM IST
After the 2019 World Cup, Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar have appeared to mend their relationship. When former India batter Manjrekar referred to Jadeja as a "bits and pieces" cricket player during the 2019, 50-over competition, Jadeja was enraged and took to Twitter to call out Manjrekar: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea. @sanjaymanjrekar."

Later, Manjrekar interviewed Jadeja following their 2022 Asia Cup group stage match against Pakistan. Before asking any cricket-related questions, he broke the ice by saying, "You are okay to talk to me Jaddu, right?" After that, Manjrekar and Jadeja both started laughing.

Jadeja posted the following on Twitter:"Watching my dear friend on screen @sanjaymanjrekar."

To this tweet, Manjrekar replied: "Ha ha... and your dear friend looking forward to seeing you on the field soon."

After the Asia Cup, Jadeja underwent knee surgery, and he is presently recovering.

Due to a knee injury, Jadeja will miss the T20 World Cup. He didn't play in India's three-match T20I series against Australia, and he won't play in the following white-ball matches against South Africa either.

