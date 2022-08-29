Watch Video: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'You're ok to talk to me, right?'; Here's what he replied

Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: Twitter/ ICC

In the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022, which was place in Dubai, Rohit Sharma and company defeated Pakistan by a margin of five wickets. India completed the chase with 2 balls remaining after bundling out the Pakistan for 147. Forging a decisive 52-run partnership for the fifth wicket, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja set the stage for India's resounding victory.

When India won the game, Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the commentators, was hosting the post-game presentation when Jadeja ran towards him. And the latter questioned the all-arounder, "You okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?" as his first question.

Jadeja answered, "Ya, ya, sure," and they both laughed.

It was a fantastic moment between the two, sufficient to show that Jadeja and Manjrekar have patched up their differences and forgotten about the 2019 incident in England.