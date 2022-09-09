e-Paper Get App
Ravindra Jadeja out of T20 World Cup with freak injury that could have been avoided, BCCI angry

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 09, 2022, 02:24 PM IST
India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja | AFP

India all-rounder has been reportedly ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup with a knee injury, which has left the BCCI embarrassed and frustrated.

According to a report in the Times of India, the injury occured duirng an adventure activity, which the Indian players undertook recently in UAE.

At the team hotel in Dubai, where the Indian team was based out of while participating in the Asia Cup T20 tournament, Jadeja was asked to undergo some water-based training activity in the ‘backwater’ facility of the hotel.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery,” sources told TOI.

Earlier, Jadeja's knee surgery was successful and the all-rounder will start rehabilitation soon.

Jadeja took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his surgery was successful and will start rehabilitation soon.

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes," said Jadeja in a post.

