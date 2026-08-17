Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 4-Player Club After Heroics In IND Vs SL 1st Test

Ravindra Jadeja has etched his name in history after scalping his 350th wicket in Test cricket on Monday. The veteran spinner entered the IND vs SL 1st Test on 348 wickets and added to his name on Day 3 in Galle. Jadeja becomes just the fifth Indian to 350 Test wickets, while is only the fourth overall to score 4000 runs and get 350 wickets.

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4000 runs and 350 wickets club

Kapil Dev - 5248 runs & 434 wickets

Ian Botham - 5200 runs & 383 wickets

Daniel Vettori - 4531 runs & 362 wickets

Ravindra Jadeja - 4108 runs & 350 wickets

Jadeja’s achievement further underlines his remarkable consistency and longevity in the longest format of the game. Having established himself as one of India’s most dependable all-rounders, he has made a significant impact with both bat and ball over the course of his Test career. His ability to contribute in different conditions has made him a crucial part of India’s red-ball setup for more than a decade.

The milestone also places Jadeja among a select group of all-rounders who have combined substantial batting and bowling numbers in Test cricket. Only three other cricketers have scored more than 4,000 Test runs and taken at least 350 wickets: India’s Kapil Dev, England’s Ian Botham and New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori. Kapil finished with 5,248 runs and 434 wickets, while Botham accumulated 5,200 runs and 383 wickets.

Among Indians, Ravindra Jadeja has entered an elite group of Indian bowlers after becoming only the fifth Indian to claim 350 wickets in Test cricket. The left-arm spinner reached the milestone to join Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh in an exclusive list of Indian bowlers. Kumble leads the way with 619 wickets, followed by Ashwin with 537, Kapil with 434 and Harbhajan with 417.

For Indian cricket, Jadeja’s achievement is another reminder of the extraordinary depth of all-round talent the country has produced. His latest landmark adds another chapter to a career already defined by consistency, versatility and match-winning contributions.:::