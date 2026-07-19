Ravichandran Ashwin Feels Sorry For Kuldeep Yadav After Spinner Misses Another ODI Against England | X

Former Team India spinner and sports commentator Ravichandran Ashwin questioned Indian management's decision to leave Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing XI for the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Ashwin said he feels sorry for the left-arm wrist spinner, especially after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a knee injury.

India went into the series decider with four fast bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh, who batted at No. 8. Reacting to the team selection, Ashwin pointed out that Kuldeep has often been left out because the team wanted more batting depth. However, he wondered why the same logic was not followed when Arshdeep was included despite batting lower down the order.

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"The only defense for not playing Kuldeep usually is that the batting finishes at number 7, wonder how it feels to have Arshdeep at number 8 today!" Ashwin wrote on X.

Ashwin also said Bumrah's absence made Kuldeep's omission even harder to understand. He added that repeatedly being left out of the playing XI could affect a bowler's confidence and rhythm.

"Adding Bumrah's absence to that, one can only feel bad for Kuldeep. Trust me, this can affect the rhythm and confidence of a bowler," he wrote.

Many fans also shared similar views on social media, saying Kuldeep has been overlooked despite being one of India's leading wicket-taking spinners in ODI cricket.

Some former cricketers and fans argued that a wrist spinner like Kuldeep can be a match-winner and deserves more opportunities in the playing XI.

India decided to go with an extra seamer at Lord's, believing the conditions would suit pace bowling more than spin. However, Ashwin's comments have once again sparked debate over Kuldeep's place in the Indian ODI team.