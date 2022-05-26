Ravi Shastri Birthday Special: Here’s a look at former cricketer’s career so far

Ravi Shastri | File Photo

Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri (born May 27, 1962), who turns 60 on Friday, was a memeber of the 1983 World Cup-winning team.

The right-handed batsman, who bowled left-arm spin, represented India between 1981 and 1992 in both Test and ODIs.

Shastri shot to fame when he equaled West Indian Garry Sobers's record of hitting six sixes in an over in first class cricket In 1985,

He was regarded as a potential captain, but his image outside cricket, injuries and tendency to lose form at crucial times meant that he captained India in only one Test match.

In domestic cricket, he played for Bombay and led them to the Ranji Trophy title in his final year of playing.

He was forced to retire aged 31 due to a recurring knee injury and took commentary on behalf of BCCI in the matches that India played.

In 2014, he became the director of Indian cricket team for a period of eight months from India's tour of England till the 2015 World Cup. In 2017, he was appointed as the head coach of Indian cricket team. He was re-appointed as the head coach of the senior men's Indian team and remained in charge until the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.