Rashid Khan Alongwith His Three Brothers Get Married In Grand Ceremony On Same Day In Kabul; Video & Pics Go Viral

Rashid Khan gets married in Kabul | Image: X

Kabul hosted the wedding ceremony of Afghanistan star cricketer Rashid Khan and his three brothers. The videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media as many of Rashid's international teammates attended the grand function held at Imperial Continental Hotel. The wedding was reportedly held as per Pashtun customs. Outside the hotel where Rashid's wedding took place, many people were seen roaming around while carrying guns.

The immense attention his wedding received highlights his popularity and the significant impact he has had on the sport and his country. Many Afghanistan stars including Mohammad Nabi,took to social media to congratulate Rashid on taking the next step in his life.

Rashid Khan's cricketing career

Rashid Khan is widely regarded as one of the top spinners and all-rounders in the T20I format. In September, he played a pivotal role in Afghanistan's historic ODI series win against South Africa, further showcasing his remarkable skills. In the past, Rashid has also been ranked the No. 1 bowler in ICC T20I rankings.

With 152 wickets in 93 T20I matches and 190 wickets in 105 ODIs, Rashid's career is an impressive story of success.He recently led Afghanistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup, guiding the team to one of their most successful campaigns on the global stage.

Afghanistan have had an incredible campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024. Rashid Khan-led side finished the group stage with three wins against New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea and a loss against West Indies. In the Super 8 stage, Afghanistan lost their opening match against India but managed to bounce with wins over Australia and Bangladesh to officially seal their spot in the semifinal.