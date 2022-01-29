Rank outsider Augustus Caesar triumphs

On a day when only two favourites obliged in a card for nine events, rank outsider Augustus Caesar won the Hyderabad Race Club Trophy, on the sixth day of the Mumbai meeting held at the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai on Saturday.

Augustus Caesar who was placed last in the five-runners race, hit the front with 100 meters to go for the winning post to take home the feature event of the day.

Tote favourite Iron Age finished a poor last, with Gazino, Joaquin finishing behind the winner in that order.

Horse whisperer Byramji no more

Rashid Byramji is a horse trainer, also known as horse whisperer of Indian horse racing passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday. Byramji retired at the end of Bangalore winter season, in 2017. His all-India record stands at 3170 wins including 230 classics, 10 Indian Derby winners and 12 Indian Invitation Cup winners.

He also represented India at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics in swimming

Results

1. The R R Komandur Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. Raffaello, 2. Monarchy, 3. Lex Luthor

2. The A Geddis Plate (1600m): 1. Rasputin, 2. Empower, 3. Arabian Phoenix

3. The Lt. Col. Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy (1200m): 1. Desert Fire, 2. Columbian, 3. Nothing To Worry

4. The Isn't She Special Plate Div-1 (1400m): 1. She Is On Fire, 2. Flash Force, 3. Seminole

5. The Hyderabad Race Club Trophy (1200m): 1. Augustus Caesar, 2. Gazino, 3. Joaquin

6. The R R Komandur Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Majorella Blue, 2. Rue St Honore, 3. Sunlord

7. The Macchupicchu Plate (1200m): 1. Ahead Of My Time, 2. Jerusalem, 3. Stunning Visual

8. The Magic Touch Plate (1000m): 1. Birkin Blower, 2. Untitled, 3. Slam Dunk

9. The Isn't She Special Plate Div-2 (1400m): 1. Honourable Eyes, 2. Sussing, 3. Candescent Star

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 07:32 PM IST