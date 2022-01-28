National Equestrian Championship: Arjun Kanoi hopes to step his game up in big league

Another power packed National Equestrian Championship of show jumping is set to unfold at Amateur Riders Club (ARC), at the Mahalaxmi race course in Mumbai from January 29.

And for Mumbai’s young rider Arjun Kanoi it will be an opportunity to rub shoulders with established names. Kanoi was in the preliminary rounds last year and finished with silver. Now he has graduated to the main league.

However, the X Grade student from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, says it will be like any other day for him and hopes to come out in flying colours.

“I will remain focussed which is my weapon, that would help me ” said Arjun, a resident of Mahalaxmi. He finished with a silver at NEC Preliminary competition in his last campaign.

“I am looking forward for good competition and the best will prevail,” said Arjun who has been connected with the sport for over five years. He will be astride Divinity.

The eight-day event will begin on January 29 and curtains will come down on February 5. The event is being organised Amateur Riders Club (ARC) under the aegis of Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Athletes aged 14 and above will be eligible for participation. Organised by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI), athletes from Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata along with host city Mumbai, will be taking part in the show jumping event which will have two rounds each. It’s an annual event bringing in talented and potential show jumpers to participate and showcase their skills.

ARC president Shyam Mehta said, “We hope to see amazing performances in the National Equestrian Championship as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at national and international level.”

Secretary of ARC, Col Jaiveer Singh said, “For the first time ever, a NEC will be telecasted live for our audiences across the globe through an app.”

No spectators

Meanwhile, ARC has assured the authorities that all standard operating procedures and social distancing norms laid by the national and local authorities will be adhered to while hosting the closed door event. There will be no spectators and audience allowed during the tenure of the competition inside the premises of ARC. All participants have been instructed to comply with the Covid 19 protocols for equestrian training and events issued by the EFI. It is compulsory for all riders, horse owners to maintain social distance, wear masks and use hand sanitizers.

